Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

