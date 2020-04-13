Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a sector perform spec under wgt rating to an outperform spec under weight rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.35.

Shares of KL opened at $35.86 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.