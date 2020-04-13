Zacks Investment Research Lowers EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $4.95 on Thursday. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.32 million, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 346,812 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 259,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EZCORP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,453,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 514,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,958 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

