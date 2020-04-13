Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altra Industrial is poised to benefit from a solid product portfolio, including various well-recognized brands. Also, its cross-selling programs, supply-chain initiatives, working capital improvement program and acquisitions are likely to be beneficial. Moreover, the company believes that strong free cash flow generation will help it pay down debts. In addition, it expects to generate free cash flow of $1 billion by 2023-end. However, in the past three months, Altra Industrial’s shares have underperformed the industry. For 2020, the company expects difficult end-market conditions to affect its performance, especially in the first half. It noted that first-quarter sales will likely decline sequentially due to the adverse impacts of supply chain and manufacturing disturbances caused by the outbreak of coronavirus in China.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.34 per share, with a total value of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 599.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 543,244 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 440.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 99.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 88,404 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

