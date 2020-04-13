Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) to Hold

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of PASG opened at $17.08 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

In other Passage Bio news, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Also, Director Athena Countouriotis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 794,100 shares of company stock worth $15,829,400.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

