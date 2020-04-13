Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Medifast (NYSE:MED) to Hold

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It is the brand recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors. Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and other health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, franchised weight loss clinics, and medical professionals. The company launched OPTAVIA, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches , franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Medifast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

MED opened at $68.80 on Friday. Medifast has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $159.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $170.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 62.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

