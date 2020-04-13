Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) to Hold

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of KDDIY opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.22. KDDI CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. KDDI CORP/ADR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that KDDI CORP/ADR will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

