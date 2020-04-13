Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Sell

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICLR. Mizuho cut their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Icon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.73.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $153.41 on Friday. Icon has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.76.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Icon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Icon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Icon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Icon by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Icon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

