Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 75,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 20,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,476.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

