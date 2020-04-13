Zacks: Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Given $17.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $17.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Erytech Pharma an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erytech Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Erytech Pharma stock remained flat at $$5.15 on Friday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Erytech Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

