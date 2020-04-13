Zacks: CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $11.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CEPU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 184,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $393.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 88.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 112,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 43,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

