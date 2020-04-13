Zacks: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned CBIZ an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBZ shares. CJS Securities upgraded CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CBIZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $106,823.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CBIZ by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 2,556.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CBIZ by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBZ traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 305,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,759. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.57.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

