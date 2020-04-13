Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report $8.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $14.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $5.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $59.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $100.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $63.97 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $114.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 41.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

VYGR traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $10.31. 416,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,675. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

In other news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $26,304.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,648 shares of company stock valued at $260,866. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.