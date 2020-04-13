Zacks: Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 62.93% and a negative net margin of 2,467.94%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VBIV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,288. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

