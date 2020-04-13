Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $783.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will announce $783.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $810.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $736.40 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $870.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ST traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

