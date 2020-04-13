Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.14. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.30% and a negative net margin of 112.83%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

RIGL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 941,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,121. The company has a market cap of $298.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 120,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 921,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 212,864 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 88,904 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

