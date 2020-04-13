Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $85.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.54 million. Qualys posted sales of $75.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $363.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $367.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $417.96 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $449.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

QLYS traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.70. 1,094,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,220. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43. Qualys has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $103.04. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $89,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 14,744 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $1,461,572.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,303,136.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,489. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 24,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

