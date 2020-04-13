Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to post $20.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.20 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $10.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $106.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $127.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $192.80 million, with estimates ranging from $185.60 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLXN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

FLXN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 827,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,146. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

