Zacks: Brokerages Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce sales of $108.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $104.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $431.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.00 million to $443.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $454.41 million, with estimates ranging from $438.90 million to $465.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

BMI traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.29. 121,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,591. Badger Meter has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $354,347.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,930.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,643,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

