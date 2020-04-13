Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $373.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) to post $373.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $380.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $362.51 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $388.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTS. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.32.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 168,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

