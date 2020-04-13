Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce $452.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.50 million. Stepan reported sales of $489.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.45 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. Stepan’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

SCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of SCL traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.73. 83,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,495. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $105.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In related news, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,041.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stepan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

