Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. SB One Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

SBBX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.36. 109,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,783. The stock has a market cap of $172.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.99. SB One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, CFO Adriano M. Duarte acquired 1,820 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta bought 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBBX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SB One Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

