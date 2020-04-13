Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Marchex stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 177,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,708. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 31,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $109,015.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 724,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,176.00. Insiders have bought 1,145,217 shares of company stock worth $3,701,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

