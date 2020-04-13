Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROCK. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,421,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 141,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,353. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.91. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.51.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

