Zacks: Analysts Set $10.47 Price Target for Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.47 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Equinox Gold Cp an industry rank of 19 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $7.78. 2,763,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,159. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.41.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 2,547.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold Cp (EQX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.