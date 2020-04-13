Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post sales of $250.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.80 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $265.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $980.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $931.80 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.27. 765,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $736,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,594,000 after buying an additional 92,272 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

