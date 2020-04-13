Zacks: Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $17.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 33,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $1,945,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,497.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,376. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,604. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.