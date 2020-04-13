Zacks: Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce sales of $28.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.84 billion and the lowest is $25.36 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $37.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $118.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.95 billion to $123.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $134.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.61 billion to $137.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 175,665,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,791,552. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 268.63, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.39. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.