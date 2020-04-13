Zacks: Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce $27.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.90 million. AxoGen posted sales of $23.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $125.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $156.00 million, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $162.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. AxoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

AXGN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AxoGen stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 587,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,101. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $321.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $2,479,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

