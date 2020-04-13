Zacks: Analysts Expect ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 1,401,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

