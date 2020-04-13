Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will post $123.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $104.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $503.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.98 million to $530.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $548.67 million, with estimates ranging from $471.47 million to $611.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. 1,453,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

