Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.57 Million

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post $646.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $659.60 million and the lowest is $635.40 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $654.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLM. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,382. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $109.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $1,421,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

