Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $10.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $93,920,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BorgWarner by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after acquiring an additional 704,713 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $28,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,460,000 after acquiring an additional 651,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 834,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 481,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,788. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.75. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

