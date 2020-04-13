Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Raised by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $296,913,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,601,000 after acquiring an additional 525,988 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,720,000 after buying an additional 465,201 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM traded down $3.31 on Monday, hitting $77.06. 2,010,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,360. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

