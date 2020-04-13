YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0288

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.43 or 0.02747317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00206478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

