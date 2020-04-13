XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,726,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 763% from the previous session’s volume of 8,196,162 shares.The stock last traded at $0.35 and had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

