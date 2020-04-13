Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. Xperi has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $728.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 509.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

