Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce sales of $12.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 million. Xencor reported sales of $111.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $64.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.89 million to $117.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.15 million, with estimates ranging from $9.64 million to $178.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $17,686,068.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Xencor by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 296,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,550. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.25. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $46.33.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

