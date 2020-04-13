XEL Market Capitalization Achieves $260,041.41 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One XEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. XEL has a market cap of $260,041.41 and $5.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XEL has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007048 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The official website for XEL is xel.org . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.