X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

XFOR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 54,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.76. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,639,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,141,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 548,500 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,445,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.