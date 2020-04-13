WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Cut to C$12.75

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.50 to C$12.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of WIR.U traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,991 shares. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$6.19 and a one year high of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.07 million and a PE ratio of 6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.67.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

