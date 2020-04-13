WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BSRTF stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

