Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.23 Million

Brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce $359.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.90 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $343.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $69.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

