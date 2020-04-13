Winnebago Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.87. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Christopher J. Braun bought 2,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,798.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

