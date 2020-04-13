Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated an average rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.62.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $196.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.06 and a 200-day moving average of $193.55. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

