Wild Beast Block Price Down 2.6% This Week (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Wild Beast Block has a market capitalization of $1,229.48 and $13.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00598739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008811 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 262.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

Wild Beast Block is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

