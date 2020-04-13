WhiteCoin Market Cap Achieves $9.47 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $49,446.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, EXX, ZB.COM and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EXX, LBank, FreiExchange, Cryptopia and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

