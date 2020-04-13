WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UNBLF stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.96. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $174.32.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

