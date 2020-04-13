Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 695 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates comprises 1.9% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.16. 427,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day moving average is $150.83.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

