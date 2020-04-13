Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 621 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 3.1% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 279,357 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,105. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $69.49. 3,323,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,659,092. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

